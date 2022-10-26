Who is Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Witcher Remake?

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a The Witcher Remake is in development by Polish studio Fool's Theory, bringing Geralt's first interactive adventure to Unreal Engine 5.

While you've likely heard of CD Projekt Red, the company originally behind the trilogy isn't actually working on The Witcher Remake, which was revealed last month as Project Canis Majoris. Instead, CDPR confirmed that "the game is currently in the early stages of development at [...] Fool's Theory."

We knew from that initial announcement that CDPR wouldn't be handling the project directly, but that former Witcher developers would be. Now, we know exactly who - Jakub Rokosz, CEO and co-owner of Fool's Theory, worked at CD Projekt for five years between 2010 and 2015, helping ship both The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3. Design director Karolina Kuzia-Rokosz spent a similar amount of time at the studio, also working on both games.

As for the rest of Fool's Theory, it's an expansive studio, currently boasting nearly 60 devs. Past work includes support on some major games, including Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 with Larian, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and Outriders. Back in 2017, the studio also released Seven: The Days Long Gone, an isometric, open-world stealth game that boasts decent reviews.

According to a press release, Fool's Theory's game will be a "modern reimagining" of the original. CDPR will be "providing full creative supervision" of the game, which will "use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga," referring to the new trilogy set to start with The Witcher 4.

