Being able to unlock The Baristador and Mel T in Foamstars will give you access to the full initial roster of eight characters, expanding the number of different playstyles you can choose from. If you check the character selection screen you'll see that both of them start with a padlock and are grayed out, and each requires a different approach to make them available. To find out exactly what you need to do, here's how to unlock The Baristador and Mel T in Foamstars.

How to unlock The Baristador in Foamstars

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To unlock The Baristador in Foamstars, you need to complete the challenge to reach Player Level 3 with your character. You can increase your Player Level by competing in Versus matches, and by working your way through Missions solo or playing Foamstars with friends. You can check your current Player Level by pressing the touchpad to access the City Map menu then looking in the top right corner of the screen, or by viewing your Player Card.

How to unlock Mel T in Foamstars

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To unlock Mel T in Foamstars, you need to purchase the Starry Pop Premium Pass. That gives you access to all of the Premium rewards in the Season Pass, and because Mel T is a playable character reward at Tier 1 you'll unlock them immediately. The Starry Pop Premium Pass currently costs $5.99 / £4.99, and runs until Season 2 starts on March 9, so make your purchase before then to ensure you unlock Mel T. It's possible that you'll be able to buy Mel T separately at a later date, but for now this has not been confirmed.

