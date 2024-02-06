Knowing how to play Foamstars with friends means you don't have to join the party alone, and it's much more fun to explore everything that Bath Vegas has to offer with players you know. Whether you're on the same team during Versus battles or working co-operatively through Squad Missions together, it pays to have buddies at your side so you can plan your strategy. To get you started with this, here's how to join friends in Foamstars.

How to join friends in Foamstars

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To join friends in Foamstars you need to access the Social screen, and there are two ways to get to this. If you're in the Royal Lounge hub, then you can head to the pedestal at the edge of the downstairs pool near the rubber duck and elevator then interact with the Social prompt that appears on it. However, at any point you can also simply open the pause menu, then select the Social option near the top of the list.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you're in the Social screen you'll see your Friend List appear, with any of them who are currently playing Foamstars appearing at the top. Select the friend you want to play Foamstars with, then choose the Invite to Group option – once they accept your invite, they'll appear in your Current Group list on the left side of the screen. You can invite up to three friends to join your group, then if you want to remove any of them later you can select them from the Current Group list and choose the appropriate action, or Disband Group to break up the party.

When you have your friend(s) in the group, you can then choose Versus mode to take on opponents while playing on the same team, or Missions to work through co-operative Squad Missions together.

