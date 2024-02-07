Is Foamstars crossplay with cross-platform support?

Foamstars crossplay means you can connect with other players and party together, no matter what format they're playing on - but that assumes that the game has crossplay. Although the game has only been released on PS5 and PS4 so far, it's still important to know if you can reach your friends across both systems, especially as there are plenty of players who haven't upgraded to the latest PlayStation console yet and don't want to be left out of the action. For the lowdown on exactly who you can team up with, here's everything you need to know about crossplay in Foamstars.

Is Foamstars crossplay?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Yes, Foamstars has crossplay between PS5 and PS4, so players on either of those Sony consoles can easily connect and play together. It should be noted that currently those are the only formats that Foamstars has been released on, so you can't play it on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC, and therefore there are no crossplay options beyond those PlayStation platforms. To play Foamstars with friends on PlayStation, you just need to be connected as PSN friends then visit the Social screen and select them to send an invite to your party.

With Foamstars crossplay you can connect with friends on PS5 and PS4, then dive into Versus matches on the same team or work through the co-operative Squad Missions together. Either of those will earn you XP, which will help level up your account so you can unlock The Baristador in Foamstars.

