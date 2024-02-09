'Florida Joker' says he's giving up on his $10 million GTA 6 lawsuit threat, because he now wants to voice the character

Lawrence Sullivan, the man behind viral internet personality 'Florida Joker', has once again released a statement directed toward GTA 6's alleged parody of his persona. This time, he's asking to work on the hugely-anticipated crime fest.
Sullivan previously claimed that developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two had stolen his likeness for use in the GTA 6 debut trailer, going as far as demanding $1 million in compensation. Sullivan then dyed his hair purple to further show his similarity to the in-game model, before threatening to free the GTA 6 hacker from prison and upping his compensation to a whopping $10 million asking price.
Sullivan has now dropped all legal threats in a newly released TikTok video, instead asking the companies to work with him. "GTA, Rockstar, Take-Two, we gotta talk. I'm not suing you anymore, but you're still out your goddamn nuggets," says Sullivan in the clip below.
@lawrence.sullivan0 ♬ original sound - Lawrence Sullivan
"It's been two whole months," he continues. "Two months. Y'all still haven't reached out to me, still haven't [messaged] me. Let's do what's right. Show me like $50,000, $100,000, let me voice the character, let me go to the meet and greets. Let me promote the game."
Sullivan also claims that his headline-grabbing statements have made the game "more relevant." GTA 6's first trailer broke records late last year, though that could of course be attributed to the series' all-encompassing popularity. "People want to play it. I'm the reason why that game is so hype right now," says Sullivan.
Rockstar Games recently said that GTA 6 will only be released once it’s been “optimized creatively.”