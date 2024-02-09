'Florida Joker' says he's giving up on his $10 million GTA 6 lawsuit threat, because he now wants to voice the character

Lawrence Sullivan, the man behind viral internet personality 'Florida Joker', has once again released a statement directed toward GTA 6's alleged parody of his persona. This time, he's asking to work on the hugely-anticipated crime fest.

Sullivan previously claimed that developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two had stolen his likeness for use in the GTA 6 debut trailer, going as far as demanding $1 million in compensation. Sullivan then dyed his hair purple to further show his similarity to the in-game model, before threatening to free the GTA 6 hacker from prison and upping his compensation to a whopping $10 million asking price.

Sullivan has now dropped all legal threats in a newly released TikTok video, instead asking the companies to work with him. "GTA, Rockstar, Take-Two, we gotta talk. I'm not suing you anymore, but you're still out your goddamn nuggets," says Sullivan in the clip below.

"It's been two whole months," he continues. "Two months. Y'all still haven't reached out to me, still haven't [messaged] me. Let's do what's right. Show me like $50,000, $100,000, let me voice the character, let me go to the meet and greets. Let me promote the game."

Sullivan also claims that his headline-grabbing statements have made the game "more relevant." GTA 6's first trailer broke records late last year, though that could of course be attributed to the series' all-encompassing popularity. "People want to play it. I'm the reason why that game is so hype right now," says Sullivan.

Rockstar Games recently said that GTA 6 will only be released once it’s been “optimized creatively.”