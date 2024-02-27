Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth countdown - release date, time, and everything you need to know for launch

After oodles of marketing blasts and previews, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date and time are nearly here, and that's pretty exciting.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second part in Square Enix's reimagining of a classic JRPG from 27 years ago. We pick up where Remake left off as we exit Midgar, charting a course towards The Forgotten Capital while enjoying all that happens between.

We're pretty hot on the game ourselves, giving the hotly anticipated RPG a near-perfect score in our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.

"Among its many highs, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the beloved RPG series at its best," we say. "Chemistry between characters continues to shine, improvements to side-content ensure that the original's step-out moment is one worth taking, and combat remains Square Enix's most compelling blend of modern action and active time battle heritage."

If you've bought the upcoming PS5 game or plan to, there's some housekeeping to sort out to ensure you're playing from the word go. Knowing the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date is good enough, though being aware of the release and pre-load times will ensure you're ready to go right out the gate.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is due to release on February 29 for the PS5. While we don't know if Square Enix plans to release the RPG beyond the console, we do know the PS5 exclusivity period lasts for three months. Rebirth's predecessor, Remake, did eventually come to PC, so we might see the same here.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release time

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release time is 9pm PT on February 28 and 12am ET on February 29 for those buying from the US PlayStation Store. As it typically goes with PlayStation launches, the unlock time typically falls at midnight. The store is based on Eastern time, though, so fans from elsewhere in the region get to play at a different time.

It's a similar deal if you're waiting to play in Europe or the United Kingdom. When I last checked, the European PlayStation Store listed a midnight release for the United Kingdom, which translates to an hour later in CET.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth countdown

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is due to release at differing times depending on what region you plan to play in, so the good news in that regard is that you get two countdowns – just one much more useful than the other, I imagine.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load times

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load time came and went on February 27 at midnight local, so the good news there is that you can start your downloads if you've already pre-ordered. Speaking of downloads . . .

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth size

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth download size comes in at over 150 GB, so you might want to clear some space before installing this one. The original RPG came out on multiple disks back in the day, so the lofty download size is somewhat nostalgic if you want to think about it generously.

