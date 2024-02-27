Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director wants the Remake dev team to stay together even after Part 3: "I do really hope to continue to foster this type of environment and grow"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director would like the team to stay together to work on other projects after the remake trilogy is complete.

We're just days away from witnessing the second chapter of Cloud's story, and judging by the glowing reviews from critics, it delivers a sequel worthy of Remake and then some. The team behind Rebirth is, for the most part, made up of those who worked on the first installment, something which director Naoki Hamaguchi says helped immensely in terms of quality, continuity, and getting the game shipped on time.

"We were able to work with the environment and tools that we had developed and worked with from Remake," Hamaguchi explains in an interview with MinnMax. "We were also able to have a very solid discussion going into creating Rebirth where we were able to reflect on our understanding and experiences and really hone in on areas that were previously bottlenecks that we could solve as a priority.

Hamaguchi says that having that carried-over knowledge and experience was "extremely beneficial" as it allowed the team to create this "very solid" and "massive" adventure within the planned four-year development period.

Discussing the plans post Final Fantasy 7, Hamaguchi reveals he'd like to keep this development team together to work on other projects. "That would be wonderful," he says. "I do think the current team dynamics within the team that created Rebirth is really great, and I think the overall sentiment and feeling within the team is absolutely wonderful right now, especially with this wonderful score reveal."

"People really respond to the global reception of the work that we have created," he continues, "so in that way, I do really hope to continue to foster this type of environment and grow together with the team in creating these types of works that garner that type of reception."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently sitting at 92 on Metacritic, much to the delight of Hamaguchi, who previously revealed that achieving over 90 across the board was "one of our goals."

