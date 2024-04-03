Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield has come to Final Fantasy 14, and the MMO's infamously down-bad community is ensuring the Dominant will never know peace

Final Fantasy 14's eagerly anticipated crossover event with Final Fantasy 16 has begun. While there's a cool quest to complete, a Torgal mount to obtain, and more, it's one Clive Rosfield who's proving a hit with the community—his rippling biceps, to be more exact.

Square Enix's critically acclaimed MMO is no stranger to crossover events. Part of Final Fantasy 14 is its own thing, though the other half is a theme park dedicated to celebrating the entire Final Fantasy series and beyond. As such, crossovers with other games happen without a lot of rhyme or reason. We've seen themed content from the likes of Final Fantasy 15 and Nier Automata, offering up content to varying degrees of scale, mounts, and glamour options.

Final Fantasy 14's crossover with FF16 is a lot like FF15 in that regard. There's a new quest to do alongside mounts and duds to fetch, though a lot of the fun is seeing a protagonist from another game wander around different trappings, wondering how exactly they got there. While the Final Fantasy 15 crossover event is beloved for the four-person Regalia car mount, it's a different sort of ride that has taken the community's fancy with the Final Fantasy 16 event.

ITS UNFAIR HOW SEXY EVERYONE LOOKS IN CLIVES CLOTHING.MAYBE WE SHOULD JUST LEAVE CLIVE NAKED!! pic.twitter.com/G5hYUWDAL1April 2, 2024 See more

some fucker immediately and fervently writing it into the lore that their wol fucked Clive Rosfield pic.twitter.com/QWBFyNCTWfApril 2, 2024 See more

Me logging into FFXIV this morningClive, my darling pic.twitter.com/szT7jUnPSCApril 2, 2024 See more

“how is it going in the ff14 x ff16 event”?me: pic.twitter.com/Vb7KuKNPqXApril 2, 2024 See more

pic.twitter.com/9S27uc5ZlIApril 3, 2024 See more

It's not just online that fans are expressing their appreciation of the Dominant of the dark EIkon, Ifrit. There's plenty of that in-game, which has subsequently made its way online. No wonder 'Clive' was trending on my Twitter feed at one point.

never change NA ww pic.twitter.com/QyGF0JlVEzApril 3, 2024 See more

Mind you, this was always bound to happen. Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield quickly became the center of plenty of NSFW fan fiction that the Domiant's own actor reads and appreciates. As for Final Fantasy 14, a new Square Enix social media staffer quickly became acquainted with the MMO's endearingly horny community when they put out a tweet over official channels asking everyone who their favorite mount is. These days? Clive Rosfield.

