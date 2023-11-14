Final Fantasy 14 staff get more than they bargained for after asking the MMO's infamously horny community about their favorite "mount"

The Final Fantasy 14 Twitter (now X) account bit off more than it could chew when it shared a prompt with the community which, although was undoubtedly written by a social media manager with only the purest of intentions, is open to all sorts of indecent interpretation.

"Mount up!" reads the tweet shared Tuesday from the official Final Fantasy 14 Twitter account. "What's your go-to companion while traversing Eorzea?"

Now, if you haven't been completely corrupted, you might want to reply with your favorite Final Fantasy 14 mount, whether that's Astrope, Kamuy of the Nine Tails, or Demi-Ozma. But if you're a filthy, filthy person, like seemingly the majority of Final Fantasy 14 players, you might be tempted to instead respond with which character you'd most like to, well, mount in a different way.

It probably goes without saying, but some NSFW content is incoming (unless it's my work, of course, which pays me to write this kind of stuff).

You get the idea. Unsuspecting Final Fantasy 14 community manager shared a friendly prompt asking for everyone to share their favorite mounts, and the infamously horny community turns it into a sex joke. In fairness, the social media manager responded with the perfect post succinctly summarizing their disappointment:

And before you bristle at me calling the Final Fantasy 14 community "infamously horny," let us not forget its reaction to Timbermaster Beatin's Valentine's Day event, or the time it found out the hard way you shouldn't flirt with raid bosses. It's become a bit of a meme, honestly, and with this latest act of shameless indecency, that image is only becoming more and more solidified.

