Obscure MMO fish lore resurfaces as Final Fantasy 14 players find out the hard way that you shouldn't flirt with raid bosses

As part of Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5, we've got the final alliance raid that completes the Myths of the Realm series. One of the bosses you'll come across in Thaleia is Llymlaen, one of the 12 gods of Eorzea - and a Bad B to boot. You've got plenty of mechanics and environmental hazards to watch, but if you decide to pause your move rotation to blow a kiss at them, you'll wish you hadn't.

As Final Fantasy 14 big woman enthusiasts are finding out, using the 'blow kiss,' 'dote,' or 'hug' emotes during the scrap provokes her to slap you with the high-damage "Navigator's Dagger" attack, which inflicts a stun and a knockback . If you doubt that your unwelcome advances are the cause of it, she'll also shout, "Oi, cut it out, you!" while doing so.

The attack won't necessarily one-shot you, but it's still unwise to prompt it – it's rude, for one. The damage can kill you if you aren't healed enough, and the pushback can easily fling you into the wall of damaging water surrounding the arena. That said, other fans have discovered she'll only punish you for being horny on main if she isn't already lining up an attack. So there's that.

[6.5] In the new #ffxiv AR, Llymlaen has a unique attack/voice line that triggers upon a player using the /blowkiss emote on her. This attack "Navigator's Dagger" stuns the player and deals MASSIVE true damage, and is a reference to some much-beloved fish lore!

One fishing fiend also points out that there’s a wee bit of fun lore to all of this. Navigator’s Dagger is the name of a fish species you can capture, and the lore reveals that locals believe them to be knives that Llymlaen herself – known as The Navigator – throws.

Better than that, any of the emotes you use to draw her ire reference the Navigator’s Dagger’s bigger cousin, the Navigator’s Brand. If you capture that fish and read the accompanying lore, you’ll learn that locals believe the fish to be a blade that Llymlaen tossed at another member of The Twelve for, well, being just as down-bad, as the players who have more recently drawn her ire.

So there you have it. If you f*ck around with one of Final Fantasy 14’s newest raid bosses, you might find out about some fun fish lore relating to the gods themselves.

