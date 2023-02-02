Final Fantasy 14's Valentine's Day event is too horny even for its community, and that's saying something

By Iain Harris
published

And it's all down to Timbermaster Beatin

Timbermaster Beatin stares intently at the screen
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Valentine's Day is nearly here and love is in the air, which can only mean that it's time for Final Fantasy 14's own spin on the event. While Valentione's Day is putting the 'o' in the season, it's an old, wood-obsessed NPC that's got the community saying 'oh.'

That would be Timbermaster Beatin – maybe you can see where this is going already – who has been a mainstay in Final Fantasy 14 over the years, typically found heading up the Carpenter's Guild over in New Gridania. A lover of wood, he's popped up here and there (opens in new tab) over the MMO's long lifespan to remind you of that. Repeatedly. 

It's very much the same in this year's Valentione's Day event, with Beatin showing up to remind everyone that he very much still loves wood. Maybe it's the context of the event or just what's been said, but it's gotten a heck of a reaction out of fans. I could say more, but it's probably best at this point to show you what the beloved guild master has to say. 

Anyway, if you fancy doing the event (opens in new tab) for yourself – Timbermastin Beatin or not – you can head over to Old Gridania and chat with Lisette de Valentione. You’ll go through a short quest that’s not entirely wood related and get a swanky new outfit to show for it. There’s also an event-exclusive emote and item if that takes your fancy. The event kicked off yesterday and runs to February 15, so you’ve got bags of time. 

