Six-day race to beat one of Final Fantasy 14's hardest raids grinds to a halt over cheating accusations

Six days after its launch, a Final Fantasy 14 raid team has claimed the world’s first title for the ultimate version of Omega Protocol. It hasn’t taken long, though, for that win to become shrouded in controversy over broken rules.

Last night, a well-known raid group called Unnamed posted screenshots (opens in new tab) to Twitter revealing that the group had completed the raid – no footage or raid logs were provided, though that’s not too uncommon for Final Fantasy 14. Members of the group then appeared in the game’s social areas (opens in new tab) with their freshly won loot, so people had ample evidence to suggest the raid was completed somehow.

Not long after, though, footage (opens in new tab) emerged of Unnamed’s clear, revealing they used several plugins such as a third-party zoom tool. Naturally, that goes against the MMO’s Terms of Service agreement (opens in new tab), sparking debate over how legitimate the run is and if bans should be handed out.

A popular Final Fantasy 14 stats tracking website has stated (opens in new tab) that the team will go with whatever Square Enix chooses to enforce, though the developer hasn’t said anything at the time of writing. As Aita Japan CEO and Twitter user Audrey shares (opens in new tab), the phrases ‘world first’, ‘zoom hack’, and ‘third-party tools’ have all been trending over in Japan.

Naturally, the long zoom seen during the raid clear has also been turned into a popular meme that the community is having fun with.

As a result of the fallout, Unnamed has pledged to face up to the consequences (opens in new tab) of whatever happens and disband as a group.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Final Fantasy 14’s Ultimate raids are about as brutal as it gets regarding endgame content – you can read our previous story about everyone’s struggles with The Omega Protocol Ultimate here if you’re curious to find out more.

The tricky raid tier was first introduced back in Stormblood, and we’ve seen four so far, with Omega Protocol being number five. The race to complete world first isn’t something that Square Enix typically regulates, so it’s very much a community event. Regardless, fans of the long-running MMO have made their thoughts on the recent raid victory more than evident.

