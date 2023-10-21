Final Fantasy 14 finally lifts the lid on its much-teased FF16 crossover, and there's a Torgal mount included

The Final Fantasy 14 team has finally lifted the lid on the much-teased Final Fantasy 16 collaboration, revealing a crossover questline at Fan Fest.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida teases what's coming during Fan Fest Europe's opening keynote. Called The Path Infernal, the teaser shows Final Fantasy 14 players coming to blows with Ifrit in a scrap, and what would you know, FF16 protagonist Clive Rosfield is there too.

It's not all about this one scrap, though. You're getting heaps of other goodies as part of the collaboration, such as a Torgal mount, a puppy Torgal minion, and Clive's duds to dress up in -- we're sure Clive won't mind.

Yoshida says The Path Infernal is designed to introduce Final Fantasy 14 fans to the world of FF16, so you don't have to worry about spoilers if you've yet to play the latest Final Fantasy game in the series.

Presenting #FFXIV x #FFXVI crossover quests: The Path Infernal 🔥Join Clive Rosfield when the two worlds collide in Patch 6.5x! pic.twitter.com/AXMlTxCGTvOctober 21, 2023 See more

While no release date was given, we know the crossover questline is coming as part of the 6.5x series, so we won't be waiting too long.

That's not all that's been revealed during Final Fantasy 14's Europe edition of Fan Fest. We got to see the first Dawntrail job, which is none other than the Viper. An all-new job for the series, this melee DPS is for those who want something Ninja-like that's quick, technically demanding, and stylish.

We also learned that Final Fantasy 14 is returning to the original FF MMO for Dawntrail's Alliance raid, called Echoes of Vana'diel. Details are thin on the ground there, so sit tight.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail is due to release in Summer 2024.

Obscure MMO fish lore resurfaces as Final Fantasy 14 players find out the hard way that you shouldn't flirt with raid bosses.