Final Fantasy 14 is getting the all-new Viper class in Dawntrail, a “technically demanding” job with plenty of style

Final Fantasy 14 is getting the all-new Viper job in Dawntrail, a Ninja-like class we've never seen in the series prior.

That comes from director and producer Naoki Yoshida, who revealed the class at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest. As always, Yoshi-P took to the stage dressed up as the job after a remixed Dawntrail trailer teased it further.

The melee DPS role is described as technically demanding but very stylish. Yoshi-P says this one has been designed for those asking for something akin to the Ninja job, albeit with a slightly different vibe. You've got twin blades that can be stuck together, for style points, of course -- and likely bigger damage.

Fans thought we might get a pirate-style job due to the Warrior of Light himself prior. In the reveal trailer for Dawntrail, we can see him sporting his best cutthroat-like duds while on a ship. He's sporting those same duds in the new trailer just revealed, though it turns out the job is actually the Viper. When the time comes, you can pick up the level 80 job from Ul'dah.

We've got another FF job on the way alongside the Viper that focuses on casting, but alas, you'll have to wait for the Tokyo edition of Fan Fest to see what that's about. Fans have an inkling that we'll see a Painter-style job. As is tradition, Yoshida revealed a t-shirt featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at the Las Vegas Fan Fest months back. We already have the Ninja class in the MMO, though, so some reckon we could get the painting-focused class from Final Fantasy 6, as each turtle is named after an artist -- very clever. Or maybe the Green Mage? We'll have to sit tight on that one.

Revealed earlier this year during the Las Vegas edition of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest, Dawntrail takes the Scions on a big ol' summer holiday. While the vibe of the expansion is intended to feel like a vacation to provide a welcome contrast to the high stakes of Endwalker, you'll still see plenty of conflicts. The Scions are here to solve a succession crisis -- one that's split them in two. It remains to see who falls on what side, though there's plenty you'll have to deal with, no doubt.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will be released next summer—a perfect time for a wee holiday.

