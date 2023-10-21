Final Fantasy 14 Alliance raid for Dawntrail heads back to the original FF MMO

Final Fantasy 14 is going back to where it all began regarding the series' foray into MMO territory for a new raid that's releasing in Dawntrail.

That comes from director and producer Naoki Yoshida at the Europe edition of Fan Fest, who reveals that Dawntrail's Alliance raid returns us to Vana'diel, where the world of Final Fantasy 11 is set.

Details are thin on the ground regarding what Echoes of Vana'diel brings, though we know it'll be Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's Alliance raid - the big 24-person one, basically. Typically, each expansion's Alliance raid releases in several installments in patches following the main update. We don't know if that'll be the case here, though we imagine it likely will be.

Presenting #FFXIV's new alliance raid series arriving in #Dawntrail: Echoes of Vana'diel 💎Get a glimpse into the expansive world of #FFXI that has celebrated over two decades of adventure!

Final Fantasy 14's 24-man raids typically see the MMO collaborate with other games out with the MMO, furthering the vibe of FF14 being a theme park for the series. Stormblood, for example, features a raid series tied to Ivalice, the world where Final Fantasy 12 and Tactics are based. It's not always Final Fantasy-related, though. Shadowbringers really pushed the boat out by featuring a raid series in Nier's world.

With the Japan edition of Final Fantasy 14 only months away, we hopefully won't have to wait long to get more details on the Dawntrail Alliance raid.

As for FF14 Dawntrail itself, the expansion takes us to the new world for a big ol' summer vacation. Yoshi-P has said that he wanted an expansion that felt lighter to contrast to the world-ending stakes of Endwalker, which closed a 10-year story. Dawntrail isn't all fun and games, though, as we have a succession crisis to solve that'll divide the Scions.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail is due to release in the summer of 2024.

