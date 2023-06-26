How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16

Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the rarer, but more potent crafting materials, used for making some of the best armor and equipment in the whole of FF16, such as the Drakeslayer's gear and the sword Excalibur. However, there's no clear direction on where to look for it, and some people will understandably want to know where they're looking for rare material. If you want to find Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16, we'll show you where you need to look, and what you need to kill.

All Scarletite locations in Final Fantasy 16

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There are a total of 6 Scarletite materials players can find in FF16.

1 Scarletite as a reward for killing Dozmare the Griffin on the Hunt Board

on the Hunt Board 2 Scarletite as a reward for killing Fastitocalon (A Hill to Die On) on the Hunt Board

(A Hill to Die On) on the Hunt Board 1 Scarletite as a reward for killing The Ten of Clubs on the Hunt Board

on the Hunt Board 1 Scarletite as a reward for killing Holy Trumpitour on the Hunt Board

on the Hunt Board 1 Scarletite as a reward for completing the "Hot Water" side quest in Dalimil, Dhalmekia.

If you need help with the first of those, we've actually got all the Final Fantasy 16 hunt locations laid out here, with details on where to find and how to slay all those targets. Obviously the Fastitocalon, written on the board as "A Hill to Die On", should be your first priority if you've unlocked the chance to slay it, as it drops double rewards - but all Scarletite is as good as any other. If you're using it to build the full Drakeslayer armor, you'll also need Final Fantasy 16 Electrum.

