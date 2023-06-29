Final Fantasy 16 is now Japan's fastest-selling PS5 game, overtaking Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy

Final Fantasy 16 has become the fastest-selling PS5 game in Japan after it sold over 335 thousand copies in its first week alone.

The Square Enix title has had an overwhelmingly successful first week after it managed to sell 336,027 copies from June 22 (its release date) until the figures were taken by Famitsu on June 25, 2023. Since that was a whole five days ago, we can only imagine how much more that figure has grown over the last few days.

As pointed out by Twitter user Genki , this sales figure actually makes Final Fantasy 16 the fastest-selling PS5 game in Japan, overtaking the likes of Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy , Horizon Forbidden West , Elden Ring , Resident Evil 4 , and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 .

Final Fantasy 16 has been so successful this week in fact, that it knocked previous first-place contender The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom off the top spot of Famitsu's weekly games sales list - where it's sat for the past six weeks. From June 19 - 25, the Nintendo title sold 25,115 units, which is quite a bit less than Final Fantasy 16's 336,027 copies, but Square Enix still has a bit of catching up to do before it can match Tears of the Kingdom's 1,697,225 total units in Japan.

This is just one of Final Fantasy 16's achievements this week. Taking into account the game's worldwide figures for both digital and physical, Final Fantasy 16 has also become the fastest-selling true PS5 exclusive - surpassing other first-party PlayStation games like Housemarque's Returnal and Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.