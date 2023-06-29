Final Fantasy 16 is the fastest-selling true PS5 exclusive

Final Fantasy 16's first-week sales have highlighted the PS5's relatively low user base, but it's still the fastest-selling PS5 exclusive to date.

Earlier this week on June 28, it was revealed Final Fantasy 16 had surpassed three million sales worldwide in right around one week as a PS5 exclusive. This is actually less than Final Fantasy 7 Remake's first-week sales of 3.5 million, but the remake was available to damn near 100 million PS4 consoles, whereas Final Fantasy 16 is launching to considerably less 40 million PS5 consoles around the world.

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyVJune 28, 2023 See more

To date, Final Fantasy 16 is the third true exclusive for the PS5 console, with other two games being Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, both of which would only come to PC well after launch. In Ratchet and Clank's case, the PC port of Insomniac's sequel hasn't even launched on PC yet and is scheduled to arrive next month on July 26.

Final Fantasy 16 is the fastest-selling PS5 exclusive from this very small group, and it's not even remotely close. Returnal was last reported to have sold 560,000 copies worldwide on PS5 as of nearly two years ago in 2021, while Ratchet and Clank took roughly one month to sell through 1.1 million copies around the world.

It'll be interesting to see how Square Enix receives these first-week sales of Final Fantasy 16. Considering the number of PS5 consoles out there, this is an attachment rate of right around 7.5%, which is a really good attachment rate, but we don't know what Square Enix was expecting considering the new game took six years to develop and is launching as part of an established franchise.

You can read our full Final Fantasy 16 review to see what we made of the latest game in Square Enix's historic franchise.