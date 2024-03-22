Final Fantasy 14 is getting a Final Fantasy 16 questline, but the MMO's director Yoshi-P says he's waiting for the RPG's director Yoshi-P to reveal more

Final Fantasy 14 is getting a Final Fantasy 16 questline, but more importantly, why is Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida referring to himself as a different person?

I'll answer my own question: because it's funny, I think. At PAX 24, Yoshida took to the stage to reveal a Final Fantasy 14 and 16 crossover questline coming to the MMO in early April, but he didn't say anything else. Why? Because apparently he himself would be very upset with... him. My head hurts.

"I can't talk about the FFXVI x FFXIV crossover release date because there's a panel tomorrow for FFXIV that Producer and Director Yoshi-P will be doing, and I probably should let him talk more about it otherwise he might get mad at me," he said (translation via @aitaikimochi).

Yoshida: I can’t talk about the FFXVI x FFXIV crossover release date because there’s a panel tomorrow for FFXIV that Producer and Director Yoshi-P will be doing, and I probably should let him talk more about it otherwise he might get mad at me 😰LMAOOOOOOOOOO #FF16 pic.twitter.com/dikNXCOYiKMarch 22, 2024 See more

So, Yoshi-P has revealed a Final Fantasy 16-themed questline that's coming to Final Fantasy 14, but he can't say any more right now because he's scheduled to talk about it tomorrow. But instead of just saying that, he decided to phrase it as if he's two people because, well, apparently that's just a thing he does.

Anyway, yes, Final Fantasy 14 is crossing over with 16 for a questline that we'll presumably learn much more about during Square Enix's presentation at PAX tomorrow.

Knowing full well it would utterly consume my life, I've long been hesitantly interested in getting into Final Fantasy 14, and I've probably played for a collective 4-5 hours over many years without fully committing. I absolutely loved Final Fantasy 16, so maybe this will be thing that turns my flirtatious relationship with the MMO into a full-blown love affair.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 16's final DLC, The Rising Tide, launches next month.