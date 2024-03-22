Final Fantasy 16's final DLC, The Rising Tide, launches next month

Final Fantasy 16's final DLC, The Rising Tide, will launch on PS5 April 18.

The Rising Tide DLC takes place before the ending of the main game when an unmarked letter shows up at the hideaway alerting Clive and co. that the Dominant of Leviathan, the long-lost Eikon of Water, is in need of rescue. Accepting this mission takes you to Mysidia, a new location described as "a hidden land under a blue sky where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people."

Mysidia features new side quests that'll explore the lore of the region as well as its inhabitants, and naturally there will be new threats to contend with. Among those are a new and "creepier" take on the tonberries, a series mainstay first introduced way back in Final Fantasy 5. These lads are found in a new stage called the Aire of Hours that was once a bustling city but now lays silent in ruin "save for the incessant sharpening of knives." Ominous.

Gameplay-wise, the DLC will grant Clive the abilities of the Eikon of Water and raise the level cap to 60 in Story Focused Mode and Action Focused Mode, and to level 110 in Final Fantasy Mode (New Game+). The water-based Eikon lets Clive unleash the sea tides to drown enemies up close and at range, and the new Serpent's Cry Eikonic Feat summons a sea-spitting serpent that can deal "precision strikes to enemies at great distances." The trailer shows a fair bit of the water Eikon's gameplay and it looks absolutely epic.

"And when Clive has seized the eighth and final of the elements, what awaits him then? Yet Leviathan is not the only power Clive will discover on his journey…" teases Square Enix in a PlayStation blog.

Finally, once you beat The Rising Tide (and the main game), the DLC will open up Kairos Gate, a survival mode where you fight through 20 increasingly difficult wave-based stages in the underworld for valuable loot, including new materials and weapons. There's also a global leaderboard where you can prove your worth as a Bearer.

