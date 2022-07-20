FIFA 23 reveal trailer goes big on new animations and Women's clubs

EA Sports has unveiled FIFA 23's reveal trailer, giving us all a peep at cover stars Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr in action, new animation technology, and gameplay.

The trailer primarily features shots of players from Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City going against each other in games of footie - don't worry, City fans, Haaland is laced up and accounted for. Shots are split between cinematic and gameplay footage, so you get a tiny peep at HyperMotion2 Technology.

We also get a few shots of FIFA 23's women's team in action, with Sam Kerr leading the line for Chelsea in a match against Manchester City.

We've also learned heaps of other neat details, too. EA's final year with the FIFA license includes both the men's and women's World Cup tournaments, a first for the series. You're getting authentic stadia, balls, and all sorts. If you need a reminder, the male tournament kicks off in Qatar in November, while New Zealand and Australia play host to the women's tournament next summer.

You're also getting proper cross-play this year, which means you can face off against your pals regardless if you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Check out our FIFA 23 preview for more on this year's footie extravaganza.