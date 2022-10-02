FIFA 23 best women’s teams to use across all modes

The FIFA 23 best women’s teams list contains a selection of series newcomers. That’s because FIFA 23 adds female domestic sides for the first time, from England’s Premier League and France’s Division 1 Arkema. As a result the list below isn’t based on ratings, but fun: these are the squads we recommend sampling, whether you’re a long-time convert to women’s football, or are looking to utilise players such as Beth Mead, Sam Kerr or Alexia Putellas for the very first time. Following those team profiles, we also have the complete FIFA 23 women’s teams list.

England (International)

This summer, the Lionesses finally achieved what their male counterparts failed to do for 56 years: winning a major intentional trophy. So it’s natural that they’ll be most fans’ first choice to try out the women’s side of FIFA 23. Ever-reliable veteran left-back Lucy Bronze remains the highest-rated player in the team, just ahead of Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp. But there are loads of faces you’ll recognise, such as super keeper Mary Earps, captain Leah Williamson, goalscoring midfielder Ella Toone, and Euros decider Chloe Kelly.

Spain (International)

England won this year’s Euros, but it’s the Spanish national squad which dominates where FIFA 23 ratings are concerned. With an OVR of 92, midfielder Alexia Putellas is the best female player in the entire game. Centre-backs Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes both have imperious overall scores of 88, as does goalkeeper Sandra Panos just behind them. The same rating also applies to super striker Jenni Hermoso. This is a seriously talented squad, capable of passing opponents off the park.

Manchester City (Women’s Super League)

The first domestic squad we recommend giving a try belongs to the blue half of Manchester. That’s in part because they become the first ever women’s side to make the FIFA 23 stadiums list. City’s 7,000-capacity Academy both looks and feels authentic in FIFA 23. Its roster of female players are similarly familiar, and handle exceptionally. Five of England’s Euro 2022 winning squad play for City, and it’s great fun to pick teams apart with the likes of Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, and Alex Greenwood.

Chelsea (Women’s Super League)

Australian forward Sam Kerr became the first female cover star this year, and is the leading light in a cosmopolitan squad. Again, Euro 2022 winners feature heavily: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Fran Kirby and Bethany England are all here. Further UK representation comes from Welsh midfielder Sophie Ingle and Scottish superstar Erin Cuthbert. Ann-Katrin Berger and Melanie Leupolz share 78 caps for Germany, while France, Norway, Sweden, Canada and the Netherlands also contribute at least one player to a roster that’s won the WSL three years running.

Arsenal (Women’s Super League)

It may be fashionable to mock their men’s side, but Arsenal's women’s team is the nation's most successful. It’s the only English club to have won the Champions League, and has also amassed 15 league titles, 14 FA Cups, and five League Cups. However, it last won the league in 2018-19, with Chelsea dominating domestic competition across the three seasons since. Looking to change those fortunes are England’s Beth Mead, Scottish skipper Kim Little, Aussie utility player Steph Catley, and Netherlands forward Viveanne Miedema. With 95 goals in 115 games, the Dutch legend was named best player in FIFA 22.

OL (D1 Arkema)

Cash-flashing mega-team Paris Saint-Germain picked up their first Division 1 Feminine championship in 2021-22, but they’ve a long way to go to match the achievements of Lyon’s dominant women’s club. It won every league title from 2007 to 2020, and in total has scored 15 top division titles as Olympique Lyonnais – plus a further four in its previous guise of FC Lyon. Star players in the current squad include keeper Christine Endler, defensive midfielder Amandine Henry, and winger Amel Majri.

FC Fleury 91 & ASJ Soyaux (D1 Arkema)

Every English women’s side in FIFA also has a male equivalent. Which is why the French league makes for such a welcome inclusion: two of its clubs can only be played on the female side of the game. FC Fleury were known as Val d’Orge before a male-female merger in 2017, but the men’s side only play in the fourth tier of French football – two divisions below FIFA consideration. Soyaux are truly unique in that they have no men’s team at all. A third club, ASA Issy, also looked set for an exclusive FIFA 23 appearance – until they were relegated at the end of 2021-22. Doh!

Complete list of all FIFA 23 women’s teams

Below is every female team available in FIFA 23. We’ve split them into three sections: international sides, followed by those from the Women’s Super League (England) and Division 1 Arkema (France).

FIFA 23 International Women’s Teams

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil (Authentic kit and crest with generic players)

Canada

China PR

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

United States

FIFA 23 Women’s Super League Teams

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

FIFA 23 D1 Arkema Teams