FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2: De Bruyne, Koulibaly, Pepe, and Nainggolan top the list

We're onto FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2 after this system has replaced the usual FIFA 20 Team of the Weeks thanks to the current COVID-19 pandemic halting all professional football. This week, FIFA 20 players can obtain an incredibly high rated Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City, along with one of the best centre backs in the game in Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2 squad, available in packs from 6pm today.

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2

KDB, Pépé, Iñaki, Coman & Lucas! This #TOTWMoments has some serious 🔥 power!Available in packs at 6⃣PM UK ⏰ #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/TDa1Bq8ZT5March 25, 2020

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2 is a replica of the FIFA 19 TOTW 31 squad, which includes Kevin de Bruyne rated 95 and Kalidou Koulibaly at 91. There's also Nicolas Pepe and Radja Nainggolan at 87 apiece, followed by Inaki Williams and Kingsley Coman at 86. This is undoubtedly one of the paciest team of the weeks we've seen so far too, with Pepe, Williams, Coman, Lucas Moura, Rafa, Fraser, and Machis all having over 90 pace. Here's the full FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2 squad.

Starting XI

GK: Pepe Reina (Aston Villa) - 84

RWB: Mathieu Debuchy (St. Etienne) - 82

CB: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United) - 82

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) - 91

RM: Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) - 87

CM: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) - 95

LM: Rafa (Benfica) - 84

CAM: Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) - 87

ST: Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) - 85

ST: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - 86

LW: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) - 86

Substitutes

GK: Bartlomej Dragowski (Fiorentina) - 82

CB: Ramiro Funes Mori (Villareal) - 81

CM: Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 82

LM: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) - 84

ST: Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) - 84

ST: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) - 81

ST: Darwin Machis (Granada CF) - 81

Reserves

CAM: Edwin Cardona (Tijuana) - 81

ST: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) - 81

ST: Lukas Hinterseer (Hamburger SV) - 80

ST: Milan Duric (Salerno) - 76