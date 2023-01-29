February 2023 PS Plus leak says OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Evil Dead, and Mafia are on the way

February 2023's free Sony's PS Plus Essential games have leaked online, and it looks like we have four free games up for grabs this month.

Well, I say leak, but - like the many, many leaks that have come before this one - this rumor originates from Billbil-kun, who has posted their (unerringly accurate) leaks to French forum Dealabs in the past.

Therefore, whilst the games have yet to be formally confirmed by Sony, you can be pretty sure that OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Evil Dead, and Mafia Definitive Edition will be free to play for PS Essential subscribers next month.

PREMIEREFebruary 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC)🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4)⌛️Feb 7th - March 6th*Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxonJanuary 29, 2023 See more

That said, depending upon where you are in the world, Billbil-kun says "other titles may replace Mafia Definitive Edition or be added in some regions". With that caveat in place, however, it's thought the games will be available from February 7 to March 6, and all but one - Mafia - are available on both PS4 and PS5. Mafia, I'm afraid, is still only optimized for PS4.

There's still time to grab December's freebies (opens in new tab); Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab) (PS5/PS4), Fallout 76 (opens in new tab) (PS4), and Axiom Verge 2 (PS4/PS5) will remain available for another week or so.

"While it's been a pretty strange year for the gaming industry as a whole, for PlayStation, 2022 has been bookended by absolute brilliance," Sam wrote in her brilliant PlayStation Year in Review (opens in new tab) feature.

"By starting the year with Horizon Forbidden West (opens in new tab) and ending it with God of War Ragnarok (opens in new tab), Sony managed to deliver two highly-anticipated sequels that have done well to surpass the standards set by their predecessors.

"But it didn't stop there," she adds. "In a year that's been almost overshadowed by the sheer presence of Elden Ring (opens in new tab), Sony has been pushing out interesting and unique exclusives that might not be quite as console-defining as Aloy or Kratos' latest adventures, but do well to round out the current library. It's certainly been a great year for PlayStation gaming, and in between Sony has been setting the stage for what's to come in 2023."