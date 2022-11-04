Fate: The Winx Saga will live on, says show's creator

Despite being canceled at Netflix after two seasons, creator Iginio Straffi says Fate: The Winx Saga will live on in the form of other projects.

"Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world," Straffi wrote via Instagram (opens in new tab). "I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you."

According to Straffi, a "brand new" CGI reboot of the original animated Winx Club series is "going into production." Winx Club followed a fairy warrior named Bloom as she attended Alfea College to train and sharpen her skills. The series ran for eight seasons, beginning in 2004, in both Italy and on Nickelodeon networks globally. Two animated spin-offs followed, including the PopPixie miniseries in 2011, and the Netflix original series World of Winx in 2016.

The animator also announced that his long-time dream of producing a "big budget Winx movie" is also in the works. It wasn't specified whether or not this would be animated or live-action.

"For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you," he continued. "Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh-out moments, and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times."

