Now You See Me’s Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin as Fast 10 director

Universal Pictures has reportedly tapped Louis Leterrier as the new director of Fast 10, just days after Justin Lin announced his surprise departure.

Production for the tenth installment in Fast franchise was put on hold in April after Lin abruptly exited as the film's director. Multiple reports claim that Louis Leterrier, director of Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me, is currently in negotiations to take his place.

Leterrier's film credits also include The Transporter, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk (the second-ever film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Grimbsy, and upcoming Netflix action-comedy The Takedown. Leterrier also directed season one of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the streaming platform's Dark Crystal prequel series, as well as three episodes of heist drama Lupin.

Following the news of his exit, Lin released a statement on Twitter expressing his gratitude towards the cast, crew, and studio. "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast 10, while remaining with the project as a producer," he said. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

Before news of Leterrier's takeover, F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious) and David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw) were name-checked as possible replacements.

Fast X is set to premiere in two parts, with the first slated for a 2023 release.