Brie Larson confirms she's playing Mr. Nobody's daughter in Fast X

Brie Larson has shared some new insight into her Fast X character Tess, and it turns out she is linked to a key figure in the franchise. In the cover feature for the latest issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), which hits newsstands this Thursday, the Captain Marvel star confirmed who exactly she's playing.

"Tess is Mr. Nobody's daughter," she revealed. "She is technically Agency, but she's kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn't go along with the way that the Agency's headed now that her father isn't there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she's gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it's an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that's family for life."

Played by Kurt Russell, Mr. Nobody is a covert agent who's appeared in several of the Fast movies, including Fast & Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9 – alongside a mention in Hobbs & Shaw. We last saw him in flashbacks where he helped Han fake his death in F9, but his whereabouts aside from that was left pretty open-ended. After capturing Charlize Theron's Cipher at the beginning of that movie, his plane crashed in Montecito, but viewers were never given confirmation about his fate. Larson's introduction could mean we'll find out more in Fast X.

Larson added of her character to Total Film (opens in new tab): "I would say Tess is a little bit of a mystery. She is part of the Agency, but she also goes rogue and edges more towards the family side, but that means she has a lot to prove. When Dom gives her an impossible task that's going to require a lot of thought and effort and also is putting herself at risk, she doesn't question it. I think that shows who she is, that she's willing to go to those lengths. She agrees to do it because she wants to show up for this family the way that her father did. She's also really intelligent. Tess plays the game well. She's not afraid of going on her own mission to do what she feels is right in her heart."

