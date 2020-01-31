Fast and Furious 9 trailer drives online – and delivers justice for Han

The Fast and Furious 9 trailer has arrived – and it's more bombastic than any we could have ever dreamed. Do you want family revelations? You've got it! Justice for Han?! It's here! Watch the trailer above.

Earlier this week, a teaser trailer for Fast and Furious 9 – officially titled F9 – was released. It features some of the same footage from the main trailer, such as Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, teaching his son how to fix a tractor. Of course, trouble's brewing.

Let's quickly tackle the big reveals of the Fast and Furious 9 trailer. First, we have confirmation that John Cena is playing Dom's brother, Jakob. Except, they're not friendly – and Jakob's working with Charlize Theron's Cipher (who's swapped the questionable dreadlocks for a bowl cut ).

Then there's the climax: Han's back! Played by Sung Kang, the character famously died at the end of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. It was later revealed that Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw was the one who murdered Han, and fans have ever since called for #JusticeForHan. As the final moments of the trailer promise: "Justice. Is. Coming."

Fast and Furious 9 marks the second movie in the final trilogy in the Fast saga. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johson has been confirmed to be absent from the movie – presumably, they are saving him for an inevitable Hobbs & Shaw sequel. Whether Statham will appear remains unknown, but the character's mother, played by Helen Mirren, appears in the trailer. So, maybe?

F9 reaches cinemas 22 May. In the meantime, why not check the best Fast and Furious movies, ranked!