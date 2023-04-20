Jason Momoa plots to blow up the Vatican in blistering new Fast 10 trailer

A new trailer for Fast 10 has arrived as the penultimate movie in the franchise accelerates towards theaters. Featuring some truly mind-boggling set pieces, the clip opens with Jason Momoa’s Dante planning to wreak havoc on Rome.

"Hey dorks, what are we blowing up? What? The Vatican? Wow, you guys are going to Hell," Dante quips to his henchmen before dropping a pinball-shaped bomb through the streets of Rome. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the team desperately try to stop it, but given the huge explosion that follows, things aren’t looking good.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we find out a bit more about Dante’s motivations for getting vengeance on Dom over the events of Fast Five. Back in the 2011 movie, the crew took out drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, and ever since, his son (Dante) has been plotting his revenge. Fast 10 sees Dom try his best to save his family from their biggest threat yet.

We get a glimpse of the global journey this takes the team on in the new trailer, from Brazil to Anatarica, as well as some epic action. There’s street races, cannon cars, and Dom’s Dodge Charger driving down an exploding dam.

Almost all of the major Fast & Furious stars are returning, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood. Helen Mirren is also back as Magdalene Shaw and Charlize Theron returns as Cipher.

Joining the cast is Brie Larson, who confirmed to Total Film that she’s playing Mr. Nobody’s daughter. Reacher star Alan Richtson joins as new head of the Agency, Aimes, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior plays a Brazilian street racer, and Rita Moreno plays Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

Louis Leterrier is in the director’s chair this time around after taking over from Justin Lin during production. The new trailer follows the news that he’ll be back for the final movie in the franchise too, Fast & Furious 11.

Fast 10 arrives in theaters on May 19. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2023 movie release dates.