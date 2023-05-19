Start your engines as the most recent instalment in the Fast & Furious saga, Fast 10, has now arrived in cinemas. And given that it is the first chapter of a two-part (or maybe even three) finale, you are left with quite the cliffhanger, especially since the last scene sees the return of a beloved face from the past.

Be warned: major spoilers follow as we dive into this surprise cameo. But before you read on don't forget to check out our analysis of the ending and post-credits scene.

(Image credit: Universal)

In the Fast saga no one is ever really dead, as proven by the surprise reappearances of Letty and Han who somehow both survived what was assumed to be fatal explosions. So, we weren't really shocked when Gal Gadot's Gisele made a cameo at the end of Fast 10, quite literally popping up as she came out of a submarine in Antarctica, seemingly now working alongside Cipher who, with Letty, is trying to escape from a black site prison belonging to The Agency.

But how is she alive? Why has she been in hiding? We dive into it.

Who is Gisele?

(Image credit: Universal)

Gadot's character Gisele Yashar first appeared in Fast & Furious, the fourth film in the hit franchise. Described by Mr. Nobody as the "best" agent he ever had, Gisele went to work undercover for the villainous Arturo Braga who ran an underworld crime machine in Mexico.

Like the majority of the characters in the Fast saga, Gisele soon enough found herself becoming part of the family, playing a key role in saving Letty's life. Her bond with the crew became so strong Gisele left Mr. Nobody and The Agency behind to go on adventures with Han, with the two falling in love.

What happened to Gisele?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

These plans were left in tatters at the end of the sixth movie, Fast 6, which was the last time we saw Gisele before she popped up in Fast X. During the climatic finale we saw Gisele sacrifice herself to save Han, letting go of him to pull her weapon on an enemy that was approaching with the intent of murder. Given that the pair were airborne at the time this meant Gisele fell to the ground at a ridiculous speed, with both the characters and audiences assuming she was dead.

How is Gisele back?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Well, now that is the question isn't it? Being honest, we aren't too sure given that she fell from such a great height but then again the rules of gravity aren't exactly relevant in the Fast & Furious world. Even Fast 10's Aimes makes light of that fact in one particularly memorable scene.

However, we might have an answer as to where she has been since her assumed death... It is very likely that Gisele turned to Mr. Nobody for help in pulling off her disappearing act, something which was needed given that she has enemies scattered across the globe. That could also explain why she is helming a submarine in Antarctica - given this is one of The Agency's sites and Gisele is working with their leader.

Whilst going into hiding may have left poor Han with a broken heart it has also kept the pair alive - we expect a passionate reunion is incoming in the next film. Especially since Gisele is now helping the newly found team of Cipher (who is helping the family) and Letty escape to go aid Dom and the crew in their fight against the menacing Dante. Things must be bad to draw Gisele out of hiding, which speaks to what a threat Jason Momoa's villain is.

If you want to hear more about Fast X, check out our interview with director Louis Leterrier who spoke to us about getting THAT post-credits cameo and how Google Maps saved the final act.

Meanwhile for more from the Fast Saga, check out our rankings of the best Fast and Furious movies and a new way to relive Dom's adventures in our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order. It's more complicated than you might think!