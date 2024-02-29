Fantastic Four theory suggests Loki is the key to understanding why we've not seen the group in the MCU yet

A Marvel fan theory about the Fantastic Four could suggest why we haven't seen the superhero team in the MCU yet – and it all revolves around Loki.

All the clues for the Fantastic Four movie point towards the film being set in the '60s, though, if that's the case, it does raise the question: why haven't we met Marvel's First Family before? In fact, there haven't even been any mentions of the team. It's like they never existed at all.

Well, considering this is the Multiverse Saga, there's an obvious answer to that mystery: the Fantastic Four come from another timeline. So, why would they be crossing over into the main timeline now?

"No one remembers the Fantastic Four because they are time travellers on a branched timeline – now allowed to exist," one fan speculates on Reddit, accompanied by a picture of Loki in the Loki season 2 finale.

In that episode, Loki became the guardian of all the separate timelines of the MCU. Thanks to his sacrifice, the multiverse can flourish, which means the Fantastic Four would be able to move from another universe to the main timeline with no problems.

We'll have to wait and see if this theory proves correct, with Fantastic Four hitting theaters on July 25, 2024. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (AKA the Thing).

