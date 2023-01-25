Fallout TV show set photos bring the iconic Red Rocket gas station to life

Folks living near the Fallout TV show set were kind enough to provide the first unofficial photos of the production, and they feature one of the most iconic locations from the games.

A pair of social media posts shared to Twitter and Reddit reveal a handful of set photos from the Fallout TV show, and fans of the games are sure to be familiar with what's being built: the classic Red Rocket fueling stations. The establishments are scattered all across the map in Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, instantly recognizable by their bold red logo and rocket statue. In the games, Red Rockets can refuel both fossil fuel vehicles and nuclear engines, and there's a good chance they'll play a similar role in the upcoming TV series from Amazon.

Looking forward to seeing the signage uncovered. pic.twitter.com/gzyGt4EZ9jJanuary 24, 2023 See more

The Fallout show has been in the works for years, but it was only this past October that we finally got our first look in the form of a dimly lit screenshot - and that's continued to be our only glimpse at the project until now. And to be quite frank, the set photos shared by fans on social media give a much more detailed and candid view of what the show will actually look like when it hits the small screen sometime in the unspecified future. A 2023 release date isn't out of the question, but Amazon has yet to set a concrete premiere.

Last month, Bethesda's Todd Howard revealed that he'd visited the Fallout TV show set and promised we'd be "blown away."