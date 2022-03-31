Fallout TV show casts Yellowjackets, Arcane star Ella Purnell in lead role

Ella Purnell, an actor best-known for her roles in Yellowjackets and Arcane, has been cast in the Fallout TV show as a lead character.

It hasn't been revealed exactly which character Purnell is playing, but according to Variety, she plays an "upbeat and uncannily direct" character "with an all-American can-do spirit." Furthermore, Variety's sources said her character has an "intensity in her eyes says [which says] she might just be a tiny bit dangerous."

Purnell's starring role as Jackie in the acclaimed Showtime drama Yellowjackets is perhaps her most prominent role. However, she's also known for her starring role as Kate Ward in Zack Snyder's recent zombie flick Army of the Dead, as Gwyndala in the Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy, and as Jinx in the Netflix Arcane series based on League of Legends.

Purnell will star in the Fallout TV series alongside Justified star Walton Goggins, whose casting was revealed in February. No other cast members have been revealed so far, but we know production is scheduled to begin in 2022. We also know from an earlier report that Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet will serve as the Fallout TV show's co-showrunner alongside Graham Wagner, known for The Office, Silicon Valley, and Baskets. The series' executive producer, Jonathan Nolan, has stepped up to direct the pilot episode.

The Fallout TV show doesn't have a release date yet.

