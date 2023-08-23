Welcome to L.A.! The post-apocalyptic Fallout TV series heads west – and finally gets a release date



Prime Video has unveiled the location and release date for its upcoming Fallout TV series.

The post-apocalyptic drama, based on the video game franchise of the same name, will take place in a version of Los Angeles that has been ravaged by nuclear war. The series is expected to hit the streamer sometime in the first half of 2024.

A first look at the show was shown to Gamescom attendees, which featured “the world as it was pre-war, the hot flash of nuclear explosions tearing cities apart, and some stunningly recreated Fallout characters and locations.” Bethesda Games Studios producer Todd Howard, director of various Fallout installments, presented the footage.

Developed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the cast includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Mike Doyle, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jondes, Aaron Moten, Johnny Pemberton, Cherien Dabis, Dale Dickey, and Maty Cardarople. Goggins, known for his portrayal of both eccentric and villainous characters, will play a Ghoul – a race of posthuman beings severely affected by irradiation. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner (Tomb Raider) will serve as showrunners.

The video game franchise has taken place in several locations, including 'New' California, the American Midwest, the Commonwealth, and Appalachia.

Joy previously described the series as a "gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindfuck like none you’ve ever seen before" and added, simply, "It's pretty cool." We're ready.

