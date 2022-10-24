Fallout 4 PS5 and Xbox Series X update is coming next year

Fallout 4 will receive a free new-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC in 2023.

Bethesda announced (opens in new tab) the upgrade today as part of the Fallout series' 25th anniversary celebration. The studio is promising "performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content."

While it's been billed as a new-gen update for console owners, PC players can basically think of this as a free HD upgrade with some added content and fixes.

The Fallout anniversary celebrations have yielded some interesting trivia about the series. Director Todd Howard said the game's development period saw fierce debates over the correct shade of green , but ultimately the fate of Bethesda's Fallout games was decided with a sticky note .

Tim Cain, the lead creator on the original Fallout games that inspired Bethesda's open-world RPGs, also weighed in on the series after all this time . "I kind of felt like my baby had been adopted by another family," he said of Fallout 3. "It wasn’t so much that I didn’t like the family, it’s just, my baby was going to be raised differently than how I would raise this baby."

It arguably won't look as good as Fallout 4, especially after this fancy update, but Fallout 3: Game of the Year edition is currently free-to-keep on the Epic Games Store. You've got until October 27 to claim the game and all of its DLCs.