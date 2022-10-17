Fallout New Vegas developer reveals, "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it"

Fallout New Vegas (opens in new tab) developer Obsidian has revealed it would jump at the opportunity to make another game in Bethesda's post-apocalyptic series.

In an interview with DualShockers (opens in new tab) to celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary, Obsidian's co-founder Feargus Urquhart discussed the studio's stance on returning to the franchise. "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it," he says. "There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?'"

Despite his enthusiasm, if another Obsidian-developed Fallout game does end up happening, it might not be for some time, as the studio's currently got a lot on its plate. Its survival game Grounded left Early Access just last month, and next month see the release of its medieval detective adventure Pentiment. After that, it'll be all hands on deck to get first-person RPG Avowed as well as The Outer Worlds 2 out the door. Urquhart says, "At some point, we'll start looking into what those next games are going to be, and I would be surprised if Fallout is not on that list."

He adds, "If we were to do Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with Fallout and a lot of other things, but I would always personally say my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."

Responding to Urquhart's comments on Twitter (opens in new tab), many players are crying out for a sequel to New Vegas. "New Vegas 2 is all I want," writes one Fallout fan (opens in new tab). Some, on the other hand, are keen to see the developer do something new with the series. "I wouldn't want New Vegas 2," says another fan (opens in new tab). "But I'd like to see them tackle a new part of the Fallout world we haven't seen before."

Earlier this month, Obsidian took to Twitter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise and appeared to poke fun at fans' demands for a New Vegas sequel, saying, "And before anyone asks, our plates are pretty full right now, so no."

