Fallout 4 devs have "worked to minimize" the number of mods that the new update breaks

Fallout 4's developer is working to minimize the impact of its big new-gen update on existing mods.

Last week, Bethesda announced Fallout 4's new-gen upgrade would be launching later this month on April 25, nearly a full decade after the RPG originally released. The overhaul boasts 60FPS mod support for those on consoles, but players on PC were worried that the update would severely mess with, and possibly even break, some existing community mods.

Now, Bethesda has responded to those concerns. In the tweet below, the developer reveals that it has "worked to minimize impact to the majority community mods," meaning the vast number of existing mods out there for Fallout 4, which work with version-specific content, should see relatively little impact or change when the update arrives next week on PC.

Please note that some PC mods that rely on version-sensitive content may be affected. However, we've worked to minimize impact to the majority community mods.April 19, 2024

However, this doesn't mean that the update won't mess with existing mods. Bethesda's tweet implies that some existing Fallout 4 mods on PC may very well be affected when the update arrives, but the announcement above stops short of naming the mods that won't be impacted, so at this point, it's a guessing game.

The response from players, so far, has been mixed. "Thank you for warning people, the Skyrim situation was a disaster and this eases that for Fallout 4," writes one Twitter user. Another writes that they simply won't be touching Fallout 4 until the crucial 'Script Extender' mod, which is what a boatload of PC mods utilize, is updated and protected from the new-gen update.

