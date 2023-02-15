Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Kit Harington, and more star in the first trailer for Extrapolations

The first trailer for Extrapolations, a new sci-fi drama with an absolutely star-studded cast, has arrived.

Per the official synopsis, Extrapolations is a "bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal."

Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, An Inconvenient Truth, The Report) writes, directs, and executive produces.

The anthology series was first announced back in 2021, with stories by Dave Eggers, Rajiv Joseph, Sarah Nolen, Dorothy Fortenberry, Diane Ademu-John, and Ron Currie. The list of individual directors for each episode has not yet been announced, though it has been confirmed that cinematographer Ellen Kuras will helm one of the entries (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)).

The cast includes (in order of appearance) Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

Extrapolations is set to hit Apple TV Plus with the first three episodes on March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond.