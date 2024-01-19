Every Warhammer reveal from the Las Vegas Open 2024 at a glance

The Las Vegas Open always kicks off the year with plenty of good Warhammer reveals, and 2024 is no different; everything from a new army that's got plenty of fans reaching for their wallet to a massive update for Horus Heresy has been announced.

Basically, it's been a busy day. More specifically, a massive Kroot army box (with brand-new sculpts and 10th Edition Tau Codex) is headed to 40K at some point in the next few months. Fan response has been incredibly positive from what I've seen so far, and heads have also been turned by a packed Kill Team box set with some incredibly creepy Drukhari Mandrakes. Which is to say nothing of Solar Auxilia coming back to Horus Heresy with original plastic models, and… well, that's just scratching the surface of 2024's Las Vegas Open Warhammer reveals.

Because there's a lot to cover, I've rounded up all of the announcements here. But before we get started, a quick note: there haven't been any reveals for The Old World, Necromunda, Blood Bowl, Legions Imperialis, or the Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game (well, not yet).

Las Vegas Open Warhammer 40K reveals

A new Kroot army box was announced

Features all-new sculpts and the Tau Codex

Probably due over the next few months

One of the highlights from 2024's Las Vegas Open would undoubtedly be an addition to the Tau Empire – and it seems as if Warhammer 40K fans are losing it over the new Kroot army. This box set provides a full force crammed with all-new sculpts, characters, and units for the Kroot alongside a Tau Codex.

Called the Kroot Hunting Pack, this battalion is mostly made up of lowly but agile Kroot Carnivores. However, they're supported in the hired muscle department by enormous Krootox (giant apes crossed with lizards) that serve as weapons platforms and shock cavalry. All of these are then led by War and Flesh Shapers, whose roles are as grim as they sound.

We don't have a firm release date yet, but because it was revealed in 2023 that the Tau Codex would be landing early this year, and due to the fact that the Kroot Hunting Pack will apparently be your first chance to get it, I'm pretty sure it'll arrive in the next couple of months.

Las Vegas Open Age of Sigmar reveals

We got our first look at Dawnbringers V

Fanatical Krethusa the Croneseer is poster-child for the book

The Saviours of Cinderfall were revealed to oppose her

The announcements for Warhammer's fantasy game was a little more bitty than its 40K equivalents. Namely, we got two reveals: one of a new model to ring in the Dawnbringers V book, and another to unveil a band of heroes for use in Cities of Sigmar armies or as a Regiment of Renown.

First up is Krethusa the Croneseer, a fanatical cultist to a dead god that had her faith rewarded with some sick wings and the ability to see the future. She can be bought separately or as part of the Krethusa’s Cronehost with a small army at her back. These forces can then be used with the Dawnbringers V book thanks to army lists and special missions that follow the Dawnbringers story.

Speaking of armies, you can add a rag-tag group of witch-hunters, warriors, and magic users like Hanniver Toll and Armand Callis to your forces when 'The Saviours of Cinderfall' launch alongside Dawnbringers V. Some of these characters have been featured before in books and animation, so it's nice to be able to field them as actual units here. If you ask me, their sculpts are reminiscent of Cursed City in the best possible way – they're full of weird whimsy and character.

Las Vegas Open Horus Heresy reveals

Solar Auxilia return to Heresy in plastic

New plastic models featured in huge box set

Features plenty of vehicle support

Solar Auxilia has re-entered the chat. A new, all-plastic army set has been revealed in the form of a Solar Auxilia Battle Group box, and it's big enough to kickstart your Horus Heresy army – it comes with two units of Solar Auxilia lasrifle sections, a Line Command Section to keep them in check, and massive vehicle support. To be precise, it contains the huge Dracosan Armored Transport, an Aethon Heavy Sentinel mech that made its first appearance in Legions Imperialis, and a classic Leman Russ battle tank.

These kits can be supported by more than a few units that are launching separately, and also in plastic. Alongside the veteran Veletaris Storm Sections, there are a couple more tanks to even the odds against traitor Space Marines – the Leman Russ Assault Tank and Malcador.

There isn't a release date for any of the above yet, so keep an eye out for any announcements if these are your speed.

Las Vegas Open Kill Team reveals

Warping Drukhari Mandrakes are here

They face off with a Night Lords warband

Features terrain and new Bheta-Decima missions

Following on from Kill Team: Salvation, the second part of the Bheta-Decima campaign has been laid bare – Kill Team: Nightmare. This one is a bit less sneaky on the whole. Instead of Striking Scorpions and Scout Marines, it features the previously-revealed Nemesis Claw Night Lords band and the eerie Drukhari Mandrakes. The latter are a good fit for Bheta-Decima's fog-laced battlefield due to their love of suddenly appearing from the shadow realm to ambush foes with eldritch fire-coated blades.

Meanwhile, the Chaos Space Marines are just as heavy metal as you'd hope. Along with a penchant for bat wing iconography and cloaks made out of skin, they love good-old fashioned poison and loads of nasty stabbing implements.

As with all new Kill Team boxes, this one includes new terrain and new missions to keep players on their toes.

Las Vegas Open Warcry reveals

Lumineth warrior-monks vs. Nighthaunt

Has incredibly dynamic action-poses

Features another massive terrain piece

We have eyes on the latest Warcry set, and it pairs up spooky Nighthaunt troops (who are trying to kill the carnivorous Gnarlwood) with Lumineth Realm-lord monks. As always, the models are impressive, but those Nighthaunt warriors are particularly eye-catching because of how their base manages to make their 'floating' nature so convincing.

Of course, that's not to say the 'aelementiri' elemental warrior-monks aren't impressive too. These are all incredibly dynamic sculpts in and of themselves, with most leaping from terrain or charging into battle at full tilt (and looking really cool doing so).

My favorite thing about the pack would have to be the terrain, though. The 'Pyre and Flood' boxset includes a half-buried Eye of Chotec statue for you to squabble over, and it looks as if it'll make an impressive centerpiece for any board. Unfortunately, it's not clear when we'll be able to get our hands on it.

Las Vegas Open Underworlds reveals

No new boxset yet

Introduced a new, twisted warband

Their story is surprisingly sweet

We usually get some good Underworlds reveals during the Las Vegas Open, and that's still the case here. In fact, this new Warhammer Underworlds warband is twisted but weirdly sweet. To be precise, it features a necromancer who lost her one true love to a curse that changed him into a beast… and is now seeking a way to cure him. I mean, sure, she's enlisted the help of horrendous zombies and wears a ribcage corset, but hey. What can a hopeless romantic like me say to argue?

They certainly seem powerful enough, too. The necromancer in question can heal at the same time as attack, while one of her undead minions is able to raise its allies from the dead (er, again) if they're defeated.

We don't have a launch window for this warband, but it'll apparently hit shelves at some point later in 2024.

