Even Xbox boss Phil Spencer can't stop playing Vampire Survivors

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has shared his 2022 gaming stats, revealing how many hours he logged in total and which game he played most.

Funny enough, Spencer used the third-party, extremely useful TrueAchievements (opens in new tab) website to show his stats, underscoring Xbox's lack of a comparable feature - something both PlayStation and Nintendo have had for years. In any case, the Xbox boss logged a whopping 641 hours on his Xbox in 2022, which is impressive for a single platform. Spencer earned 480 achievements and reached a gamer score of 9,720, and of all 53 Xbox games he played this year, Vampire Survivors was the one he played most, with 223 hours of the hard-to-put-down roguelike sensation.

"Thanks to everyone who joined me in playing in 2022, lots of great co-op sessions throughout the year," Spencer said in a tweet. "And yea, I do like Vampire Survivors, need to get those final achievements done."

Vampire Survivors' sole developer and publisher, Luca "poncle" Galante, was quick to respond to Spencer's tweet with an "astonished" emoji, a vampire, and a heart. One can only assume it's a humbling feeling when the indie game you self-published beats out the like of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West for the Xbox boss's game of the year.

Vampire Survivors launched in early access a year ago yesterday, but it wasn't until early 2022 that it really took off. It's since nabbed an award for Best Breakthrough at this year's Golden Joysticks and a nomination for Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2022, as well as numerous accolades from critics, including GR's own Austin Wood, who called it a "quiet GOTY contender" before it ultimately wound up on our best games 2022 list.

