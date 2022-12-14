You can relive the last 12 months with Nintendo's Year in Review for Switch

Following on from PlayStation's Wrap-Up , Nintendo has now launched its own Year in Review that allows Nintendo Switch players to reflect on their gaming habits of 2022.

Announced via a tweet from Nintendo (opens in new tab), players can now sign in on the Nintendo website (opens in new tab) using their Nintendo ID and see a range of stats using their Nintendo Switch data. For example, after signing in, players can see their most played games of 2022, as well as what games were played right after release, and what games they've been consistently playing for the last three or more years.

An interesting feature of Nintendo's Year in Review is that it can actually show you your favorite game for each month of 2022. Not only this but it will also give you little notes on each game, for instance: Played for three years or more, first played this year, played right after release, played after a long break, and so on. So you can see exactly what mood you were in for each month of the year.

Beyond this, the Year in Review will also display a graph made up of all of your favorite gaming genres, before then recommending you some new titles to try on Nintendo Switch based on your gaming preferences, which - going from my results - are pretty accurate to your taste. The yearly summary then reminds us of all the games that'll likely be on our 2023 Nintendo Year in Review such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , Fire Emblem Engage , and Pikmin 4 .