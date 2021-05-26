Europa League final FREE live stream: how to watch Man Utd vs Villarreal in the US

A Europa League final live stream is the best way to ensure you catch the biggest European club soccer game of the season thus far. It's a big but intriguing clash too with Man Utd finally getting into a final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Villarreal being a side that would be mistakenly underrated or taken for granted, particularly with Unai Emery steering the ship.

As it's one of the biggest club games in Europe of the season, you'll need to know exactly how to get a Europa League final live stream and our guide right here has the best options for those in the US to watch Man Utd Villarreal today. Better yet, thanks to various free trial options, you can watch the Europa League final for free.

Manchester United have been serial semi-finalists under Ole, but have finally made it through to a big final and a chance at major silverware. They will fancy their chances given the firepower and squad depth available to them, even if they are likely without defensive talisman Captain Slab Head himself in Harry Maguire. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, and youngster Mason Greenwood will absolutely make sure that the Villarreal defense will their hands full, offering a lively mix of flair, creativity, pace, and power.

Standing in their way though are the underdogs, Villarreal. This team, despite that underrated status, is also well set to get their hands on the trophy too. Their manager, Unai Emery, has an excellent previous record in this competition winning it three times on the bounce with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016. Plus they are unbeaten in Europe this season and have an enormous pool of talent to rely on - albeit maybe slightly lacking in outright pace.

Whoever you want to win - or just not win - a Europa League final live stream is the only way to watch the final and the below option with Paramount Plus is a brilliant way to catch the game.

How to watch Man United vs Villarreal: get a Europa League final live stream

The best place in the US to stream the Europa League final is via the Paramount Plus streaming service, from CBS. This service comes in two bands and two prices: without ads, Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month, but with ads you can jump on board for $5.99 a month. More intriguingly and tempting though is the current 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial offer that's running meaning you can watch the Europa League final for absolutely nothing. AND doing this will also bag you the Champions League final this Saturday too. Remember, the match kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT today, Wednesday, May 26. How to watch Europa League final without cable

For those looking to cut the cords, FuboTV is your friend, and it too is offering a FREE 7-day trial. Fubo is much more like a full-fat cable service substitute as it not only has CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN but also offers more than 100 channels. It's currently priced at $64.99 per month and is very easy to sign up for. If you've been looking for something to push you over the edge for a bigger change then this could be it.

