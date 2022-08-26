Epic Games Store is giving a Tomb Raider game for free next week, but you might be disappointed

Epic Games Store is offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free next week.

While Shadow of the Tomb Raider may not provide the same thrills as some of the series' earlier offerings, if you're looking for a moody jaunt filled with gigantic interactive puzzles that won't cost you a thing, then keep your eye on the Epic Games Store as Lara's latest adventure will be going free from September 1.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the follow-up to 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, in which Lara must race through the Peruvian jungle and traverse deadly ancient tombs to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse. It also is supposedly Lara's defining moment where she becomes the Tomb Raider she's destined to be. If you happen to figure out which moment that is, please let us know.

For those of you in the market for something a bit more chilled, Submerged: Hidden Depths is being added to Epic Store's free games alongside Shadow of the Tomb Raider. You won't find any shootouts here, instead, it's a self-styled "relaxploration" adventure that sees you sail, climb, solve puzzles, and explore the ruins of a sunken world.

These games will be replacing Ring of Pain, "a roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you." If you fancy giving this colourful yet creepy turn-based title a go, then be sure to claim it before September 1.

A new Tomb Raider game is currently in development in Unreal Engine 5. Developer Crystal Dynamic said its goal is to "deliver the high-quality, cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve." Embracer Group, which acquired Crystal Dynamics for an eye-watering $300 million back in May, says it sees "great potential" not only in new Lara Croft adventures but in remakes, remasters, spinoffs, and "transmedia projects."

