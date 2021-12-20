Today's Epic Games Store freebie is Loop Hero, one of 2021's best indies

Epic Games Store is giving away a new free game every day to celebrate the holidays, and today's freebie is one of 2021's best indie games, Loop Hero. Just make sure you snag it quickly, as it'll go back to full price in less than 24 hours.

If you haven't played Loop Hero, it's undeniably worth checking out. It's a unique take on the roguelike genre that challenges you with rebuilding a world gone dark by strategically choosing and placing cards as you run through a randomly generated loop. Which cards you bring to life in the world offer different benefits and pose different threats, making each run a balancing act to get to the final boss.

"It's learning to strike that balance that makes Loop Hero so compelling," GamesRadar's Ali Jones explained in his write-up from earlier this year. "It's helped on by an intriguing narrative, some basic progression mechanics, and the excitement that comes with figuring out a new combination of tiles, but what makes it so fascinating is how much control it grants the player. Every expedition offers a blank slate of a game in which you are cast in the role of level designer, tasked with creating an experience that's complex enough to be rewarding but not so difficult that it feels unfair."

As we mentioned earlier, Loop Hero is the latest in a series of free games Epic is offering to cheer up your holiday season. Epic hasn't said what the next one will be, but Loop Hero is definitely setting a high bar.

If you're jumping into the loop for the first time, definitely take these essential Loop Hero tips with you.