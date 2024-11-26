Get a year of Disney Plus and Hulu for just $3 a month in this ridiculous Black Friday deal

Stop the presses everyone, because the best Disney Plus deal I've ever seen has made a comeback in honor of Black Friday.

Let's cut right to the chase. If you act fast, you can pick up both Disney Plus and Hulu (both with ads) for just $2.99 per month for an entire year instead of the usual $10.99p/m rate. Yep, that's right; after a spot of quick math, I reckon you're saving something close to $95 across 12 months compared to the usual price, all in honor of Black Friday.

I was hoping this would happen. After a similarly good Paramount Plus deal dropped earlier today (which knocked the price of Paramount Plus and Showtime down to $2.99p/m for two months), I'd wondered if the House of Mouse might respond in kind. And honestly, it was worth the wait. Disney Plus gets you a lower rate across 12 months rather than just a couple, so it's pretty stellar. In fact, it matches the excellent Black Friday Disney Plus deals we saw last year.

Disney Plus & Hulu | $10.99p/m $2.99 per month for a year

Save $95 - The best Disney Plus deal of the past couple years is back, and I'm very pleased to see it. I've spent a long time trying to find a better offer and have never been able to, especially considering how much you're saving compared to the usual month-by-month rate.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the cheapest bundle

✅ You aren't bothered by ads



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate ads



Price check:

💲 Disney Plus | $9.99p/m

💲 Hulu | $9.99p/m

Should you buy Disney Plus and Hulu?

As someone who's had a Disney Plus subscription since release, I'd say the streaming service is more than worth it. OK, I know that makes me biased. But seriously, that means I've seen both the highs and lows. Having been there from day one, I'd say it's dramatically increased in value and quality as the years have gone on.

Although those early days were a bit wobbly thanks to not having enough original content, that's definitely changed since 2019. There are now more shows and movies exclusive to this platform than I could rattle off comfortably, including the upcoming Skeleton Crew - an Amblin-esque story set in the Star Wars universe. Then there's Marvel's very popular Agatha All Along (a deliciously wicked witchy tale), numerous documentaries, the likes of Inside Out 2... I could go on.

You see, every Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Fox movie/TV show has a home here. When you put all of them together on app, that's a lot of stuff to binge this Holiday season.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Then we come to Hulu, which adds some much-needed mature storytelling like Only Murders in the Building to the mix. It's a really good accompaniment to Disney's main course as a direct result, and I'd always recommend grabbing both if you can anyway due to this.

Especially with a discount like this. I track Disney Plus sign-ups all year round, and it rarely gets any kind of reduction. As such, this is one I'd leap on as quickly as possible. You won't find a better discount.

For more savings, be sure to check out these Black Friday TV deals. You can also see the latest Black Friday Lego deals here.