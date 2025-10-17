Twin Peaks actor joins star-studded cast of Apple TV's remake of one of Martin Scorsese's creepiest movies

Twin Peaks: The Return actor Patrick Fischler has joined the cast of Cape Fear, a new show from Apple TV.

Per Deadline, the show is "a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In it, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden when Max Cady, a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison."

Cape Fear is based on the novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald, which was first adapted into a movie in 1962 by J. Lee Thompson, starring Gregory Peck, and again in 1991 by Martin Scorsese. In Scorsese's version, Nick Nolte takes on Peck's role of attorney Sam Bowden and Robert De Niro plays Cady.

In the new series, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson will play Anna and Tom, a new take on the Bowdens, with Bardem playing Cady. The cast also includes CCH Pounder, Ron Perlman, and Anna Baryshnikov. Fischler's character is currently undisclosed.

Maybe best known for playing Duncan Todd in Twin Peaks: The Return, Fischler also collaborated with David Lynch in Mulholland Drive, in which he plays one of the men in the iconic diner jumpscare scene who has the recurring nightmare about a terrifying presence at Winkies. He's also appeared in shows like Lost, Mad Men, and Californication.

The Cape Fear TV show doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Apple TV streaming now.