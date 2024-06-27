An Apple TV Plus show with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score gets season 4 release date and first look

Get ready to return to Slough House: Slow Horses season 4 finally has a release date. Gary Oldman will return as Jackson Lamb this September for the next installment in Apple TV Plus' espionage thriller and the streamer has released a first look at the new season, too, which you can see below.

The fourth season of the show will begin with a double episode premiere on September 4, with the rest of the episodes releasing weekly through to October 2 – meaning it's a six-part installment, just like seasons 1 to 3.

The series follows a group of MI5 rejects, led by Oldman's Lamb, who have been relegated to desk jobs instead of being fired but somehow still find themselves entangled in the world of international espionage. The new season will be based on Spook Street, the fourth novel in Mick Herron's Slough House series – and it's set to go off with a bang. Per Apple TV's official synopsis, season 4 "opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."

A few new faces are joining the cast for season 4, too, including The Thick of It's Joanna Scanlan, Ted Lasso's Ruth Bradley, Preacher's Tom Brooke, and Castlevania's James Callis. They'll star alongside returning actors Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses season 4 will arrive on Apple TV Plus on September 4. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best shows on Apple TV Plus to add to your watch list.