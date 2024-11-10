Here are Netflix's Top 10 TV shows right now – and the 3 you need to stream

Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list features an eclectic selection this week, covering everything from some of the best platform originals to the latest season of a fan-favorite anime. With so much covered – and so much to choose from in general on the streaming service – I usually find it very tricky working out what to kick back and relax to when the time comes. Well, that's where the streamer's top list comes in handy. Below, I've taken a deep dive into some of the best Netflix shows to work out exactly what you should be watching this week.

Leading the Netflix Top 10 shows in November is a new political thriller, The Diplomat season 2, which has taken the top spot as the most streamed show on what is widely considered to be the best streaming service. Elsewhere on the list, Tyler Perry's new drama Beauty in Black is sitting high alongside the latest season of David E. Kelley's acclaimed legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer. Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for one of the best Netflix sci-fi shows, The Manhattan Alien Abduction is a thrilling documentary. With these and plenty more, let's get into my recommendations of what to watch on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list.

This list is accurate as of November 10, 2024.

Best Netflix Top 10 shows right now

The Diplomat Season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

The call is coming from inside the house. Netflix's hugely popular political thriller The Diplomat has returned with season 2, and it's just as gripping as the first season. Keri Russell returns as US ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler, alongside Rufus Sewell as her husband Hal Wyler in the return of one of the best Netflix thrillers. At the end of season 1, Kate discovers a huge conspiracy inside the British government, and in season 2, she needs to prove it happened. She'll also be dealing with the fallout of a bomb explosion that puts her husband and colleagues at risk. Eek. If that wasn't enough to tempt you, some new cast members join for season two as well, including Allison Janney, the new US vice president, who doesn't trust Kate from the second they meet.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is still holding strong in Netflix's Top 10, despite being released back in October. It's a good marker of just how popular this legal drama is, which follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an idealistic lawyer who runs his practice out the back of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles. Its third season continues strong, which isn't a surprise given it was created by David E. Kelley (who's behind one of the best Max shows, Big Little Lies). This time around, Mickey is dealing with everything from romance to tricky cases in 10 episodes based on The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4

(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

If you're looking to catch up with one of the best anime shows, Netflix has also got you covered. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 4 has finally arrived on US Netflix, months after its release on Crunchyroll. The latest outing follows the Hashira Training arc (chapters 128-136 of the manga), as viewers follow Tanjiro as he trains to become a Hashira, a high-ranking part of the Demon Slayer Corps. As well as being a great season of the anime, it also gives you a perfect excuse to catch up with the show before the final arc of the anime, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy, which heads our list of new anime going into 2025.

Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now

The Diplomat Beauty in Black The Lincoln Lawyer The Manhattan Alien Abduction This Is the Zodiac Speaking Gossip Girl Nobody Wants This Territory Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Great British Bake Off

