You can now watch Adam Sandler's best movie for free

Adam Sandler's best movie, the nail-biting thriller Uncut Gems, is now available to watch for free.

The movie, directed by the Safdie brothers, is streaming online on Tubi, per ComicBook.com.

The film stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a gambling addict and jeweler in debt to a loan shark. Howard's gambling addiction leads him into escalating trouble, and the movie is a pulse-pounding experience as the stakes get higher and higher. Along with Sandler, the cast includes Julia Fox, LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian.

The movie was showered with critical praise when it was released in 2019, with our own Uncut Gems review awarding the film five stars. "Some viewers may find this wired worldview abrasive, but the Safdies' uncompromised confidence of vision brings its own tumultuous rewards. As for Sandler, a gold statuette come the Oscars would not be undeserved," wrote our reviewer.

Sandler, though, was ultimately snubbed, with Uncut Gems garnering zero Oscar nominations in a surprising omission.

"The Independent Spirit Awards are the 'best personality' awards of Hollywood," Sandler joked when he won Best Male Lead ahead of the Oscars (H/T Vanity Fair). "Let all those feather-haired mother-fuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night," he continued. "Their handsome good looks will fade in time. Our independent personalities will shine on forever!"

If you're caught up on Uncut Gems, check out our roundup of the best thriller movies to watch now for more nail-biters – or see our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.