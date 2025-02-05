This new Netflix thriller looks like the perfect mash-up of Parasite meets Saltburn in its tense first trailer

The first trailer for Delicious, the directorial debut from German filmmaker Nele Mueller-Stöfen, is here – and we're getting Parasite meets Saltburn vibes.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, a mysterious young woman named Teodora (Carla Diaz) encounters a wealthy couple. They take her in, initially hiring her as a nanny of sorts, before things start to get... weird.

Per the official synopsis, the thriller follows "a wealthy German family who hires a young woman as a domestic helper during their summer vacation in Provence, and the entire family life gradually changes with dramatic consequences." The plot summary goes on to say that the family quickly realizes that taking Teodora in was a mistake – and judging by the quick shots of knives and sinister foreshadowing in the trailer, we can infer that it might be the fatal kind of mistake.

The concept – mysterious young woman with ulterior motives coming to live with a rich family – is very Parasite, but Teodora reminds us a whole lot of Oliver Quick in Saltburn.

Written and directed by Mueller-Stöfen, the cast includes Valerie Pachner, Fahri Yardim, Naila Schuberth, Caspar Hoffmann, Julien de Saint Jean, Sina Martens, Johann von Bülow, Miveck Packa, Tom Rey, and Nina Zem. The film is set to compete for the Panorama Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the 75th Annual Berlin International Film Festival.

Delicious is set to premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, before hitting Netflix on March 7.